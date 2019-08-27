PINEHURST, Texas — Pinehurst Police were led on a chase after attempting to find a man with a felony warrant in the 2400 block of 4th Street in Orange.

The chase involved several agencies, and ended in a head-on crash, leaving the suspect with serious injuries.

The man's identity has not yet been released, and his condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

Pinehurst Police Department

Pinehurst Police Department

From a Pinehurst Police Department news release:

On Tuesday, 8/27/2019 at 9:38 am Chief Fred R. Hanauer III of the Pinehurst Police Department was attempting to locate an address in the 2400 block of 4th Street in Orange after he received information that a white male with a felony indictment filed by the Pinehurst Police Department may reside there. The address is that of an apartment complex with a common parking area. As Chief Hanauer drove into the parking lot he spotted a white male whom he recognized on sight as the subject with an outstanding felony warrant. Hanauer made contact with the subject who immediately entered his vehicle and fled the area. Chief Hanauer began pursuing the subject, who was driving a red, 2015 Chevrolet 4 door.

Chief Hanauer pursued the subject through several roads on the east side of Orange before exiting North onto Simmons Drive from Farragut Avenue. The subject entered onto Interstate 10 Eastbound from Simmons drive and drove into Louisiana while still being pursued by Hanauer. At this time officers from the City of Orange Police Department and a patrolman with the Pinehurt Police Department drove towards Hanauer's location to assist.

Louisiana State Police, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department and the Vinton Police Department were contacted to assist in the apprehension of the driver. The pursuit continued Eastbound on Interstate 10 past mile post 5 when the subject made a dramatic turn through the grass and onto the South Service Road, also known as Gray Road and continued westbound.

Hanauer continued pursuing the subject until they approached Chesson Road at which time the driver of the red Chevrolet drove through the grass and back onto Interstate 10 where he was now traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lane of traffic. Due to the increased danger of continuing to pursue the subject, Chief Hanauer terminated the pursuit by turning off his emergency lighting and sirens and ceasing any further attempts to stop him.

Chief Hanauer continued Eastbound on Interstate 10 to exit #8 in order to turn back Westbound. Five minutes after the termination of the pursuit a major accident occurred on Interstate 10 Eastbound near exit 4. It was determined that the driver of the red Chevrolet drove into the path of a tractor trailor rig and was struck head on. The driver of the red Chevrolet received serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Vinton Fire Department. The driver of the tractor trailer received no injuries but the crash resulted in a major diesel spill on interstate 10.

The injured party was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles. His condition is unknown. His name is not being released at this time by this agency. In addition to the felony indictment for Possession of a Controlled Substance, the driver is facing additional charges in Texas of Felony Evading Arrest or detention. A conviction for which he could receive 6 months to 2 years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.