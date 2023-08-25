Man accused of openly carrying handgun and ammo while walking toward Baytown campus out on bond

Emmanuel Lopez was released from jail on a $100 bond and charged with a misdemeanor.

BAYTOWN, Texas — An 18-year-old was released from jail after allegedly walking toward the Peter E. Hyland Center carrying a handgun and multiple magazines of ammo.

Baytown police said someone reported the man at around 11:30 a.m. Friday and within minutes, he was detained. He has been identified as Emmanuel Lopez of Baytown, a former Goose Creek CISD student.

Lopez has been charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds, which is a misdemeanor. Police said the gun had been stolen and that Lopez had more ammo in his bag. He was released from jail on a $100 bond and is expected back in court in September.

"This is exactly why we have been training and working very closely with the [Goose Creek CISD] Police Department to respond to and prevent critical incidents from occurring, " said Baytown Police Chief John Stringer.

KHOU 11's Janelle Bludau spoke with Stringer Friday night.

"Based on knowledge, training and experience - yes, this could've been a very bad day for a whole lot of people in the City of Baytown and we're very thankful that somebody felt comfortable enough to pick up the phone and call us and let us know that something wasn't right about this person," Stringer said.

He said he's thankful someone called to report a potentially dangerous situation.

"Without somebody, one - trusting us enough to pick up the phone and call us and believe that we're going to do something about it, and then actually being aware of what's going on in the environment and saying, 'That doesn't look right, I need to call.' Without all of those things coming together, we wouldn't have had this response today," Stringer said.

Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Jason Reynolds released a joint statement, in part praising to quick law enforcement response. Read their full statement:

“We want to praise the swift actions of several people today. First, the officers with our Baytown Police Department and Goose Creek CISD. They responded within seconds to resolve the situation and ultimately remove the threat. These incidents are what our officers practice for regularly and the response could not have been better. Also, thank you to our concerned resident who spotted this suspect and immediately alerted authorities. Your heroic efforts are not going unnoticed and emphasize why it’s crucial that if you see something, say something. This is what the public is doing more of and today’s event proves the messaging is working. We will continue to enhance initiatives in order to keep our children and the rest of the community safe.”

Students who wish to attend Peter E. Hyland Center, which is considered a high school, must apply and go through an interview process to get in. On the application, students must agree to a statement recognizing that the center is intended for students "at risk" of dropping out or who have already dropped out of school.

The district sent an emergency notice to alert parents about the incident at 1:40 p.m. Read the full letter:

"We are writing to inform you about an incident that took place near Peter E. Hyland Center today. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and with that in mind, our school was placed on secure while police responded to an incident occurring nearby.

"Around 11:30 a.m. a citizen called 911 and reported an individual walking towards the campus openly carrying a firearm and multiple magazines of ammunition. The Baytown Police Department, in conjunction with the Goose Creek CISD Police Department, immediately responded to the call.

"Police spotted the individual on the sidewalk of Decker Drive, in front of the campus. The individual was detained within minutes of 911 dispatchers receiving the call. Upon investigation, police found the individual to be in possession of an allegedly stolen firearm. The Baytown Police Department arrested the individual on the allegations of possessing a stolen firearm, and the secure was lifted.

"The intent of this individual is unknown. Thankfully, the citizen who called 911 lived by our motto, 'see something, say something.'

"Thank you to the Baytown Police Department and Goose Creek CISD Police Department for the quick response, and your continued diligence in keeping our students and staff safe."