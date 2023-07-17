58-year-old man killed by hit and run driver Sunday night along College St in Beaumont

A witness at the scene told a 12News crew that a car hit the person and then left the area.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the Sunday night death of a 58-year-old man who was struck by a car along College St.

Officers were sent to the 3800 block of College St just, west of 11th St, at about 9:50 p.m. after the man was struck according to dispatch records.

When officers arrived they found Hebert Wilson, 58, who they described as a transient, had been struck by a car according to a news release from police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Wilson was struck by a white Dodge or Chrysler that then left the scene without stopping.

All westbound traffic along College St was diverted while officers investigated and Wilson's body was transported to the morgue. His family has been notified according to police.

Police were on the scene until nearly 4 a.m. Monday morning according to dispatch records.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

