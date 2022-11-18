x
Crime

Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase

At this time, the person of interest's name has not been released.
Credit: CCSO

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County. 

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.

A person of interest was taken into custody after a short pursuit, according to a Chamber County Sheriff's Office release.  At this time, the person of interest's name has not been released.

Drivers were previously told to expect delays westbound on Interstate 10 near FM 565.

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release: 

