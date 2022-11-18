Person of interest in Winnie bank robbery caught following short chase

At this time, the person of interest's name has not been released.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway following an armed robbery in Chambers County.

Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery at the First Texas Bank in Winnie Friday. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit deputy saw the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10.

A person of interest was taken into custody after a short pursuit, according to a Chamber County Sheriff's Office release. At this time, the person of interest's name has not been released.

Drivers were previously told to expect delays westbound on Interstate 10 near FM 565.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Chamber's County Sheriff's Office release:

Chambers County Deputies responded to an armed robbery at Texas First Bank in Winnie. A Chambers County Crime Prevention Unit Deputy located the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10. After a brief pursuit, a person of interest was taken into custody. More information will be released at a later time.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. .