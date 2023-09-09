x
Crime

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a pick-up truck on Interstate-10 Westbound 865 exit, investigation underway

It appears that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway. The individual was declared deceased on scene by Acadian Ambulance Service.
Credit: 12News

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department received a call for an auto-pedestrian collision late Friday night. 

The accident happened at about 11:12 p.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 on I-10 westbound at the 865 exit, according to a news release from Vidor Police Chief, Rod Carroll. 

Officers arrived to find a person who had been struck by a pick-up truck on the off-ramp. 

The release states that it appears the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were struck.

The person was declared deceased on scene by Acadian Ambulance Service. 

The driver of the pick-up was not injured. Justice of the Peace Rodney Price has ordered an autopsy.

 The investigation is on-going. 

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

