BEAUMONT, Texas — After a string of recent crimes involving youth at Parkdale Mall in Beaumont, a group of men have decided it's time to be a part of the solution and stop what's become an ongoing problem for shoppers.

Geary Senigaur Jr. formed the organization called 'Dads on Deck.'

A group of dads, concerned citizens and police officers came together under the same roof for one common goal.

"Jail and the grave is real, so we're just trying to stay ahead of that curve and trying to stay ahead of that tragedy by being proactive," Senigaur said.

Thursday the group had its first meeting in hopes of finding more ways to be the difference they want to see in the community.

"The scriptures says faith without works is dead," Senigaur said. "So we have to put shoes on our prayers now and put them to action because nothing is going to be done by lip service."

In December the organization held their first outreach event and are hoping to build on that momentum by patrolling the mall every Saturday to stop recent crimes.

One of those involved a car being vandalized in the mall parking lot by two teenagers just last week.

"Either you listen to us or you're going to listen to life and life doesn't negotiate. So make a choice," Senigaur said.

