BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Port Arthur men have been arrested in connection with the November 2019 robbery and shooting of another man in Port Arthur.

Gasani Glenn Paul Bernard, 18 and Bryson Denard Boudoin, 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery on Tuesday according to Port Arthur Police.

Both are currently in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility where each has a bond of $200,000 according to jail roster.

The male victim was in the two men’s Port Arthur neighborhood looking to buy drugs in November 2019 according to police.

Bernard and Boudoin took the man to a secluded area of Port Arthur where they robbed, beat him and shot him in the stomach according to police.

The man survived his wounds.

Police obtained a warrant for the two men back in November and have been looking for them since.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

