BETHANY, Ore. — A woman fired a gun during a New Year's celebration inside a condo in North Bethany, and the bullet went through her cell phone and her neighbor's wall, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Nobody was injured.

Police arrested 35-year-old Rosemarie Ancharski. She's being held on $1,000 bail and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering.

A police spokesperson told KGW that Ancharski was holding the phone in a "selfie-like pose" when the gun was fired.

The neighbor whose wall the bullet didn't want to be identified but told KGW that the bullet came through his bedroom wall. He was in the kitchen but said the bullet was high enough that even if he'd been in his bedroom and standing, the bullet would have gone over his head.

Rosemarie Ancharski

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Neighbors told KGW that they heard fireworks after midnight but said they weren't sure if they heard a gunshot since the sounds were so similar. They said they were glad nobody was hurt.

