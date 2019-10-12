ORANGE, Texas — Orange police officers reported the 200 block of College street in Orange on Monday around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw the victim with a stab wound to her upper chest. The female victim has been identified as Danielle Gilbert, 33, of Beaumont.

Police say Gilbert was alert and conscious before being transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth in Beaumont.

Sandral Griffin, 43, of Beaumont was arrested for Aggravated Assault, said police.

Authorities say Gilbert was treated and released from the hospital a short time later.

Orange Police Department full release...

