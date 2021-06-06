Orange woman faces charges after Louisiana shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — A woman from Orange now faces charges after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
Marshelle Davis, 23, faces a long list of charges which are three counts of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Officers say they already found and arrested Davis.
On June 6, officers from Breaux bridge PD responded to a reported shooting at a Louisiana apartment complex.
Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle at which time a traffic stop was performed.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
From a Breaux Bridge PD release :
On 06/06/2021 Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a local apartment complex. Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle at which time a traffic stop was performed. Detectives secured arrest warrants for the suspects involved.
All subjects were transported to the SMPCC.
Marshelle Davis, 23, Orange TX.
3cts Principal to Assault by Drive by Shooting
1ct Principal to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
1ct Principal to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property