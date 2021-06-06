Orange woman faces charges after Louisiana shooting

Marshelle Davis faces charges after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — A woman from Orange now faces charges after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.

Marshelle Davis, 23, faces a long list of charges which are three counts of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Officers say they already found and arrested Davis.

On June 6, officers from Breaux bridge PD responded to a reported shooting at a Louisiana apartment complex.

Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect’s vehicle at which time a traffic stop was performed.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

From a Breaux Bridge PD release :

On 06/06/2021 Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to a reported shooting at a local apartment complex. Officers were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle at which time a traffic stop was performed. Detectives secured arrest warrants for the suspects involved.

All subjects were transported to the SMPCC.

Marshelle Davis, 23, Orange TX.