Orange Police searching for two women caught on camera stealing baby formula from H-E-B

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are asking the public's help in identifying two women caught on surveillance camera stealing baby formula.

It happened on April 6, 2023 at around 3:44 p.m. at H-E-B on 2424 N. 16th Street in Orange, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

The two women put about $350 worth of baby formula inside a backpack and left the store without paying.

They got into a tan or gold colored large SUV and left the parking lot, according to the release.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or the subjects, or has any information pertaining to this theft, please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, or the subjects, or has any information pertaining to this theft please contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095. Citizens can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information