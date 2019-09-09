ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect they believe is responsible for two armed robberies in Orange over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers were called to Dollar General on 16th Street and were told a man came into the store with a gun and robbed it.

Sunday, officers were called to a second robbery at Cypress Plaza on Park Avenue. Investigators were told he used a gun to rob the store there.

Police believe the same suspect committed both robberies.

If you have any information about these crimes, please contact the Orange Police Department Detective Division at 409-883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS.

