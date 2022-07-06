Police searching for suspect involved in string of car burglaries in Orange County

A surveillance camera recorded a man breaking into cars and stealing items inside this week.

ORANGE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange Police Department are searching for a man who's accused of burglarizing several cars in Orange County.

A surveillance camera recorded a man breaking into cars and stealing items inside this week in Vidor. Orange Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Carlton Wolfford.

The suspect allegedly burglarized many homes in the areas of Stanley Drive and Liston Road, one victim told 12News.

Police also received several reports involving the same person burglarizing vehicles on Highway 12 in Orange County, Vidor Police Chief Rod Caroll told 12News.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange Police Department at (409) 883-1026 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS.

