Orange Police say area telephone cable thefts have turned into epidemic

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are concerned with and trying to crack down on a growing illegal trend they are seeing in the Greater Orange area.

Copper wire found in telephone cables have become a hot commodity for criminals. Thieves will melt down the inside of the telephone wires to create and sell copper or copper ingots.

Law enforcement said area thieves have been getting bolder and bolder as they search for it.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, Orange Police officers responded to a call about a man stealing telephone cable from utility poles located near the intersection of Meeks Drive and Allie Payne Road.

The theft involved two spans of cable that stretched three utility poles.

“I was just in my room laying down on my bed scrolling on TikTok like a normal teenager would, and I heard a random noise outside my room,” Jason LeBlanc, Orange resident, said.

LeBlanc lives near the intersection of Meeks Drive and Allie Payne Road. The teenager said he witnessed the Saturday crime.

“I knew he was wearing an all black hoodie, all black clothes, jacket, hoodie, pants, a white male,” LeBlanc said.

Area police said the crime has become more common and has turned into an epidemic.

“We saw it beginning to appear about a year ago in several different spots, now it's become an epidemic,” Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said.

The cables involved in the Saturday theft were active and provided telephone and internet service to area homes.

“The ones we've caught actually had a saw which they put a pole on and that suspect, who Orange Police arrested out here on Saturday night, has been charged with felony theft, and felony criminal mischief for tampering with a public utility,” Carroll said.

Chief Carroll said these types of crimes are not petty thefts and the consequences can be harsh.

“God forbid someone has to dial 911 from their house phone and are unable to,” Chief Carroll said. “That's the reason these crimes have been raised to the felony level. They’re not misdemeanors just based on the metals they take. This is a felony for violation of communication devices.”

Law enforcement said thieves tend to target low hanging wires that are typically used by AT&T. An AT&T representative said a span of cable that stretches from pole to pole costs about $2,000.

Metal yards around the Golden Triangle are keeping track of those who sell copper or copper ingot using video surveillance and identification. Orange Police are asking for the community's help to put a damper on these crimes

“If you see somebody you need to report it," Chief Carroll said. "If you see somebody on the road by a telephone pole, there's no reason to not, if you see it, report."

