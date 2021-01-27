Orange Police met with person-of-interest in weekend double homicide, no arrests yet

Detectives have met with a person of interest in the case after someone shot and killed Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, and Thalamus Livings, 23 early Saturday.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police have not yet made an arrest after a young couple was shot and killed last weekend.

Detectives have met with a person of interest in the case after someone shot and killed Aaliyah Gradnigo, 18, and Thalamus Livings, 23, early Saturday morning, Orange Police Capt. Robert Enmon said.

Orange Police officers went to the 2300 block of Coronado Place around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 24 and found the two inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are waiting on forensic evidence, including DNA test results that have not come back from the lab as of Wednesday, Jan. 27, Enmon said.

Capt. Enmon said Orange Police are still asking for the community's help, including any video footage or anything witnesses may have seen regarding the crime.

Family and friends are holding a balloon release at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lions Den Park in Orange for the couple. The event is open to the public.

Attendees are asked to wear Royal Blue and Black since they were Gradnigo's favorite colors.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.