Orange Police looking for 2 suspects who allegedly robbed store with machete

It happened at the Cloud 9 smoke shop located at 2998 16th St.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are asking for help in locating two suspects who allegedly robbed an area store with a machete.

It happened on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Cloud 9 store located at 2998 16th St. near the Barkins Avenue intersection. A store camera captured photographs of two men who police believe robbed the shop using a machete.

It is unclear what was taken from the store, and no injuries were reported. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

