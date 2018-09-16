ORANGE — Orange Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 3 p.m. of reports of a shooting in the area of Curtis Avenue and 11th Street.

Police on scene say on man was hit and was transported to the hospital.

At this time there is no word on his injuries and police are unsure why the man was shot.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT