Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange

The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning.

The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city.

The man, who was shot multiple times, was taken by ambulance in critical condition to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Detectives with the Orange Police Department are continuing to investigate the man's shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.