Orange police investigating business for illegal gambling, drug paraphernalia

Some of the paraphernalia at the business were items used to ingest methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

ORANGE, Texas — Officers with the Orange Police Department confiscated around $2,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia from a business on the city's main drag after a weeks-long investigation into illegal gambling.

Police were able to get and execute a search warrant on Monday at The Smoke Shop located at 1607 16th Street after undercover agents were paid cash from gaming machines, which is illegal.

Orange Police Captain Robert Enmon told 12News the machines are legal as long as players are not given money as prizes. Undercover officers received cash prizes from the machines on multiple days throughout the investigation.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that the business' employees were selling narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the store.

Officers seized pipes, baggies and scales at the business that are believed to be associated with drug trade.

Some of the drug paraphernalia at the business were items used to ingest methamphetamine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

No arrests have been made but charges are pending for engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of a controlled substance, and delivery of marijuana.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Police Department news release...

On February 8, 2021, the city of Orange Narcotic Division and the West Orange Police Department executed a search warrant at 1607 16th Street, The Puff Station, in Orange.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that employees of the business were selling narcotics and drug paraphernalia from the store. The store also had an illegal gambling operation in the back of the business.

Once officers executed the search warrant, a large amount of drug paraphernalia and evidence pertaining to the illegal gambling operation was seized. Some of the drug paraphernalia consisted of items used to ingest methamphetamine, "crack" cocaine and marijuana.

State charges are pending for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Delivery of marijuana.