Police investigate fatal overnight stabbing in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man overnight.

Officers were sent to a home in the 800 block of Burton Ave in the east side of the city just after midnight, Wednesday morning, for a reported stabbing according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.

When they got there, officers found Aaron Ray, 29, of Orange, dead inside the home. It was apparent that he had been stabbed in the upper left side of his chest police said.

An autopsy was ordered by Orange County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Judge Rodney Price.

Detectives have interviewed several witnesses, including the suspect, who is cooperating and has not been taken into custody at this time according to the news release.

No motive or other information about Ray's death, which is still being investigated by detectives, has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

