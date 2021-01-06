Orange Police Department searching for suspect in an aggravated robbery

The suspect is described as an unknown Black male and was last observed running down N. 10th St.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange police department are searching for a suspect in an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Star Stop #5, located at 1104 W. Burton Ave, on Monday, May 31 at 9:57 p.m.

The victim said he had been alone in the store, when the suspect entered through the front, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the victim told responding officers that the suspect ran out the door and toward N. 10th St.

After checking the immediate area, officers took a handwritten statement from the victim. The store wishes to press charges.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.