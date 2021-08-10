Police believe argument led to fatal shooting of 33-year-old man at apartment complex in Orange

He was taken by ambulance to a Beaumont hospital where he later died.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating the fatal shooing of a 33-year-old man following what they believe to be an argument.

Reports of a wounded man resulted in officers being sent to the James Zay Roberts Plaza apartments at 610 Burton Ave. just after 11 p.m. Thursday according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers found John Wolford Flanagan, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

Wolford was taken by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he later died the release said.

Police told 12News they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Orange Police Department 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).