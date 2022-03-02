Orange Police arrest one following Wednesday night shooting that left man dead

Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to a shots fired call.

ORANGE, Texas — One suspect is in custody following a Wednesday night shooting in Orange that left one man dead.

Police were sent to investigate a report of shots being fired in the 2900 block of 17th Street just before 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers found a man, who was later pronounced dead, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds according to the release.

Officers arrested Marquest Watson, 31, in connection with the fatal shooting according to a police report.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting and will not release the name of the victim until his family has been notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.