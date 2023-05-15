Orange man standing trial on federal drug charges could face life sentence if found guilty

Charles Boren faces up to 20 years if convicted on counts one or three. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison of he is convicted on count two.

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange facing federal drug charges could face life in prison if he is found guilty.

Police arrested Charles Brett Boren on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 following a traffic stop. Orange Police Department Narcotics Division stopped a vehicle in the 18000 block of Highway 62 South in Orange.

During the stop, investigators found 114 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to an Orange Police Department release.

Boren was driving the vehicle and was the only person inside when the traffic stop occurred, according to the release. He was later indicted on three federal charges

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: propanamide (fentanyl) Count Three: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance: methamphetamine actual

Count three is in relation to the March 20 incident. Count one and two are in relation to incidents that occurred on December 1, 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Boren faces up to 20 years if convicted on counts one or three. He faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted on count two.

