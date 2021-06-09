Orange man sentenced to 15 years for seventh DWI offense

Stark had been previously convicted of six felony DWI offenses, most recently receiving a six-year sentence in 1999.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Kevin Stark, 60, of Orange, Texas plead guilty today to charges against him following a Jan. 9 crash on Beauxart Gardens Road in Jefferson County.

Stark rear-ended a pickup that had stopped at a stop sign.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers obtained a search warrant to take and test his blood. Analysis revealed that Stark had a Blood Alcohol Content of .208.

A BAC of .008 is considered intoxicated while driving in Texas.

Jefferson County Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced today that Stark pleaded guilty in Judge Raquel West’s 252nd Criminal District Court, and was sentenced to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

“After decades of committing DWIs and several convictions, we are lucky no one was seriously injured or killed by Stark,” prosecutor Luke Nichols said. “The only way to keep Jefferson County safe from his behavior is a lengthy prison sentence.”

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney's Office news release...

