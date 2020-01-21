JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — An Orange man is spending his first night in jail knowing how long he’ll be there for his role in the 2017 murder of a Nederland man.

Jefferson County Criminal District Court Judge John Stevens did not mince his words as he handed down a 10-year sentence to Scott Allen Ford, calling him a coward for taking part in the murder of Brandon Robertson.

Ford pleaded guilty last year, but had to wait until this morning to learn his sentence. The victim’s family and friends were in court Tuesday for the sentencing. Some of them gasped quietly as the sentence was read.

Ford told the judge one of five other co-defendants killed Robertson. But he admitted to firing a shot into the victim’s already dead body before helping burn the body and hide the evidence.

He told the judge he and others had to do so, seeming to insinuate that he could be next if he didn’t also take the gun and shoot the victim.

Judge Stevens referred to Ford and his co-defendants as the, “Manson family in Nederland, Texas.”

“When someone is killed, you take away everything they are and everything they could be,” said Judge Stevens. “No one should have that power,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more details.

