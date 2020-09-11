Orange man fights thief who stole $1.5k in flatscreen TVs, drills by slamming back hatch of SUV on suspect

A man said he saw another man inside his SUV and slammed the back hatch of his car onto him to prevent him from stealing his TVs, drills and other equipment.

ORANGE, Texas — A man in Orange tried to fight a thief who stole flatscreen TVs, drills and other construction tools by slamming the back hatch of his car on him, police said.

Orange Police responded to a reported robbery at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 in the back parking lot of Northway Shopping Center near 3739 North 16th Street, according to a police report.

A man told police he was working at the dialysis center doing construction when he saw a man inside his white Chevrolet Tahoe. He told police he slammed the back hatch of his car onto the man, and they started fighting.

He said he tried to hold onto the suspect and call police, but the suspect pulled out a flashlight and said he had a gun, although he could tell it was just a flashlight. The suspect eventually got away.

When Orange Police arrived, the man reporting the theft was bleeding from his arm.

When he checked the inside of his SUV, he found the suspect had taken over $1,500 in electronics and tools.

Orange Police said the items reported missing were two 42 inch Vizio TVs, which cost about $98 each, a Milwaukee 18 volt angle iron drill, which costs about $360, a Milwaukee 18 volt grinder, which costs about $160, a Milwaukee 18 volt impact drill with a hammer drill attachment, which costs $325 and two $325 9 volt batteries.