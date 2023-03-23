Orange man to spend 50 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm

ORANGE, Texas — An Orange man will spend 50 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearms violation.
Michael Lawrence Geral, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty on October 4, 2022, to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston with the Eastern District of Texas.
On December 13, 2021, Geral was stopped for a traffic violation by Orange Police officers. As officers spoke with Geral, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm, in which Geral then admitted was his.
Geral is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the release.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Orange Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell James.
From a Eastern District of Texas news release:
