Orange man facing felony charges after allegedly stealing telephone cable from utility poles

ORANGE, Texas — A man from Orange is facing felony charges after he allegedly caused damage that disrupted a public utility.

Orange Police officers responded to a call about a man stealing telephone cable from utility poles located near the intersection of Meeks Drive and Allie Payne Road.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Clifford Byron Stephenson, 43, of Orange, running from the area, according to an Orange Police Department release. Stephenson was arrested and charged with felony theft and felony criminal mischief after further investigation.

The theft involved two spans of cable that stretched three utility poles. An AT&T representative said a span of cable that stretches from pole to pole cost about $2000, according to the release.

The cables involved in the theft were active and provided telephone and internet service to area homes.

From a full Orange Police Department release:

