Orange man arrested, charged after being found with over 180 grams of meth during traffic stop

Nathan McClain of Orange was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

ORANGE, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after being found in possession of over 180 grams of meth.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Orange Police Department Narcotic Division was conducting an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Orange area, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

On Wednesday night at about 11:45 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted as part of the investigation.

The driver was identified as Nathan McClain of Orange. During the traffic stop, McClain was found to be in possession of over 180 grams of meth, according to the release.

McClain was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, which is a second degree felony.

This is an ongoing investigation.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

