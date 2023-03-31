Sheriff's Office: Suspects caught on camera cashing stolen check at DuGood Credit Union in Vidor

The pictures of Harold Randall Pues Jr. and Heath Allen George were taken at the DuGood Credit Union in Vidor.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County deputies are asking for the community's help in finding two men who they said were caught on camera cashing a stolen check at a Vidor credit union.

Harold Randall Pues Jr., 35, and Heath Allen George, 44, are suspects in connection with the theft and forgery of a check stolen out of north Vidor, Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News. Pues also goes by Rocky, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.

Investigators believe a few other suspects are involved in the theft as well.

The pictures of Pues and George were taken at the DuGood Credit Union in Vidor. The two suspects are accused of cashing the stolen check at the credit union, according to the release.

Anyone who knows where the two men are is encouraged to call the County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 409-769-6391.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

If you know where we can locate them, call Orange County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 409-769-6391 or if you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers 409-833-TIPS. You can also use your cell phone to submit a tip by downloading the P3 TIPS app.

