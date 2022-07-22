Orange County Sheriff's Office asking for help in finding convicted sex offender

Robert James Perry was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a man who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of child.

Robert James Perry is a convicted sex offender, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Perry was convicted after an incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

Perry is required to register as a sex offender annually.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Perry's arrest on July 21, 2022 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Perry has ties to Jefferson County, including the city of Vidor, and is known to be in the roofing business. Anyone who knows where Perry is is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is needing your help.

