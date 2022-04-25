x
Crime

Orange County Sheriff's deputies investigating after Monday shooting leaves 1 injured

Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from an arguement between two people.
Credit: E.J. Williams

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office are investigating after a Monday afternoon shooting left one person injured.

The shooting occured on Houseman Street just south of Vidor.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told 12News that one person was injured but is expected to survive.

Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from an arguement between two people. They suspect a third person shot one of the people involved in the arguement.

At this time, it is unclear what the motive was.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

