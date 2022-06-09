Orange County Sheriff's Office asking for help in identifying man in connection with 'several suspicious incidents'

Those who have information that could help deputies identify the man are encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 883-2612.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help in identifying a man caught on camera who was reportedly involved in several incidents.

The man was allegedly involved in "several suspicious incidents" over the weekend in Mauriceville, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release. Deputies said they know the pictures, "are not very clear," but it's what they to work with for now.

Those who have information that could help deputies locate or identify the man are encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 883-2612.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office release:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is requesting the community's assistance with the identity of the male in the photographs. The pictures are not very clear but it's what we have to work with for now. The unknown male was involved in several suspicious incidents over the weekend in Mauriceville. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 883-2612 with any information.

