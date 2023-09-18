x
Orange County Sheriff thinks Bobcat Trails home may hold key to solving burglary from seven weeks prior

Deputies have been investigating a large burglary of a residence where tens of thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County Sheriff Mooney thinks a home on Ashford Chase Drive in Orange may hold the key to solving the burglary from seven weeks ago.

Sheriff Mooney told 12News they have been investigating a large burglary of a residence where tens of thousands of dollars worth of property was stolen.

The investigation led them to a home on the 8100 block of Ashford Chase Drive off Highway 105 in the Bobcat Trails edition.

Orange County deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and found some of the stolen property while searching it, Sheriff Mooney told 12News.

Sheriff Mooney said three persons of interest are being questioned at this time and they anticipate indictments soon.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

