'The love ... it has been overwhelming,' says family of Orange man shot last month

ORANGE, Texas — An Orange, Texas family said they feel blessed to still have their father after Oscar LeBlanc was shot last month at his house.

"We take our family for granted,” Ashley Steiner, daughter of LeBlanc, said. “We take people in our lives for granted, and this makes us remember not to do that.”

So far, police have not made any arrest regarding the shooting.

LeBlanc has had nearly 10 surgeries. As of now, he still cannot talk.

He faces an uphill battle as he continues to recover from him injuries, but it is the support of the community that has made the difference for his family as the hope for better days, his family said.

Members of the community said that there is a void in the Bluebird Fish Camp restaurant that LeBlanc owns.

“It seems like it is not the same because I am always looking for him to say, ‘hey, how you doing today,’” Brenda Nidini, a customer of Bluebird Fish Camp, said.

Last hurricane season, LeBlanc fed dozens of linemen. Now, the community is preparing to return the favor with a benefit next month.

Several businesses are partnering for Barbeque dinners, raffles and auctions to raise money to ease the family's load.

“This is Southeast Texas ... we all pull together,” Shane Quartement, organizer of the vent, said. “We have been through so much stuff with hurricanes and everything else and everybody always tries to help one another. That is the least we can do."

Steiner said that this gesture means everything to her and embodies everything good about Orange.

"It has even overwhelming … the amount of love that we have gotten from everybody,” Steiner said. “We cannot say thank you enough to everybody that has just been here."

As the family continues to pray for a miracle, they want others to count their blessings as Father's Day approaches.

