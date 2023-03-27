Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office conducting county-wide warrant roundup soon

"Don't wait until you hear that knock at your door."

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are encouraging those with outstanding warrants to take care of them now before an upcoming "warrant roundup."

The Orange County Precinct 4 Constables Office will be conducting a county-wide warrant roundup within the next few weeks. The roundup will be for outstanding warrants.

Constable Matt Ortego and Orange County deputies are urging anyone who has outstanding warrants to "please" take care of them to avoid an arrest.

"They can pay the fine and not even have to go to jail," Constable Ortego said.

A current warrant list can be found on the Orange County Pct4 Constables Office Facebook page.

"Don't wait until you hear that knock at your door," the office said in the release.

A top 10 most wanted is set to be posted on the Orange County Pct4 Constables Office Facebook page next week.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call Constable Ortego’s office at 409-769-0513. Anyone who knows someone who has outstanding warrants can call 409-833-8477.

