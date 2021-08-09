Trial begins for Orange County mom accused in 2019 death of 18-month-old son

Prosecutors claim Raychyl Philmon endangered her 18-month-old son by allowing him to have access to methamphetamine.

ORANGE, Texas — The capital murder trial for an Orange County mother accused of killing her son began Monday.

Prosecutors say Raychyl Philmon of Mauriceville endangered her 18-month-old son, Raydyn Jones, by allowing him to have access to methamphetamine, and that the child was not 'voluntarily' taken to a hospital.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a Sept. 3, 2019 newscast.)

Philmon's murder trial will be held in the 163rd District Court in Orange County.

She was indicted on a capital murder charge Aug. 28, 2019 in connection with the suffocation death of Jones on March 18, 2019. Philmon was also indicted on charges of endangering a child and felony possession of a controlled substance in connection with his death.

A May 2019 preliminary autopsy report said the preliminary cause of death was “manual suffocation in a setting of child abuse," and the preliminary manner of death was homicide.

Philmon found her son unresponsive on March 18, 2019, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Philmon then brought the 18-month-old to the closed Baptist Hospital in Orange.

The child was then rushed to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, but was pronounced dead later that day. In the days following the boy's death, Philmon was arrested on two unrelated drug charges.

A spokesperson with Child Protective Services previously told 12News the boy's older brother had been removed from Philmon’s custody in the past because CPS found “reason to believe’ there was physical abuse and neglectful supervision of the child.

12News spoke with the boy's father, Casey in May 2019. Sadly, Casey Jones died on Sept 2, 2019 in a Vidor motorcycle accident.

“It just hurts,” Casey Jones told 12News in the 2019 interview. He described holding his son for the first time when he was born and the pain he felt when his son died.

“My heart just got so much bigger to be able to have a son to raise,” Casey Jones said. “It just hurts."

Ray Philmon, Raychyl Philmon's father, told 12News in a May 2019 interview that his daughter struggled with drugs in the past. She had been convicted of drug charges in 2004 and 2005.

A memorial stands outside of Ray Philmon’s home, paying tribute to the life of his grandson.

“I know when I go, me and him are going to start right where we left off. I know I am going to Heaven and I know he is in Heaven since it happened,” Ray Philmon said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.