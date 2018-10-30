ORANGE — A man from Orange who was on probation for several charges including failing to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to prison on the charges.

Christopher Shaun Drucker, 38, was sentenced to a six year prison term for each of four forgery charges and the failure to register as a sex offender charge Tuesday in 128th District Court in Orange County according to Orange County assistant district attorney Phillip Smith.

Judge Courtney Arkeen ordered that the sentences run concurrently so Drucker will serve six years in prison and may be eligible for parole Smith told 12News.

Drucker, who was serving 10 years on probation on the forgery and failure to register charges, is listed on the Texas Sex Offender Registry as a high risk level offender.

He was required to verify his information with the state each year according to the state registry.

While on probation for the five charges Drucker was arrested on September 12, 2018, for failing to register a second time Smith said.

The arrest resulted in Druker's probation being revoked and the judge sentencing him on the original five charges which included the first time he failed to register as a sex offender.

He has not been indicted on the September 2018 charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

© 2018 KBMT