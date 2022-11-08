Orange County man admits to purposely hitting Beaumont man with truck at apartment complex, affidavit says

Max Keath is charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher Matthews.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 45-year-old man from Orange County may soon stand trial after police said he admitted to purposely hitting a Beaumont man with his truck at an area apartment complex.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed down a murder indictment to Max Keath. Keath is charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher Matthews.

Matthews was 38 when he was hit and killed at The Trace at North Major apartment complex in October.

The deadly incident happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to The Trace at North Major Apartments after receiving a call regarding a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The apartment complex is located at 3875 North Major Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Matthews laying near a wooden fence and suffering from a severe head wound. Matthews was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that residents living at a home in the 3900 block of Cheryl Lane and Matthews were involved in a “verbal disturbance” before the deadly incident occurred. During the disturbance, witnesses said they heard a loud tire screeching and then a loud thud.

After hearing the loud noises, witnesses said they said a light-colored truck speeding away from the scene towards Major Drive. Witnesses stated they believed the noises they heard were from the truck hitting Matthews.

Police later learned Max Keath was driving the truck when it hit Matthews, according to the affidavit. After hitting Matthews, witnesses said Keath pulled the truck back into the home at the 3900 block of Cheryl Lane address.

Officers later found an address for Keath in the 10000 block of Highway 12 in Orange. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle matching the description of the one that hit Matthews at the address.

The truck was parked behind a building behind a residence. Deputies believe the truck was parked in an attempt to hide it from view, according to the affidavit.

Beaumont Police and Orange County deputies spoke with Keath and his wife at the residence. Keath agreed to go to the Beaumont Police Department to speak with detectives.

At the department, Keath said he was at the home in the 3900 Cheryl block of Lane the day Matthews was hit, drinking and socializing with some of his friends. While he was at the home, Keath said a “verbal disturbance” began between the homeowner and Matthews.

Keath stated that during the disturbance, he got into his 2017 Grey Chevrolet Silverado and drove to The Trace at North Major apartment complex, according to the affidavit.

The suspect told police that when he got to the complex, Matthews saw the truck and lifted his shirt leading Keath to believe he had a gun. Keath then admitted to speeding towards Matthews and purposely hitting him with the truck, according to the affidavit.

After hitting Matthews, Keath told police he backed up, turned around, and returned to the 3900 block of Cheryl Lane to get his things before heading to the 10000 block of Highway 12.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

