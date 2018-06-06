A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office Wednesday told 12News a game room on Highway 12 was raided.

The sheriff's office issued the following statement:

Monday, June 4, 2018, the Orange County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a game room located at 5600 block of Hwy 12 in Vidor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Orange Police Department and the Sulfur, Louisiana police department.

The search warrant was initiated after numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Among the items collected were motherboards from the gambling devices, electronic equipment, a sum of United States Currency, and documentation located on the premises.

Under Texas penal code section 47 it is a class A misdemeanor to operate or participate in earnings of a gambling place or to receive, record, or forward a bet or an offer to bet. A bet is defined as an agreement to win or lose something of value solely or partially by chance. It is also a class A misdemeanor to own, rent, or have control of property being used for “gambling promotion” . Under Chapter 71 of the Texas Penal Code persons Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Gambling can be charged with a State Jail Felony.

The investigation into the illegal practices and operation of this game room continues and charges are expected to be filed with the Orange County District Attorney’s office for review.

Orange County Sheriff Merritt again warns any game room operators and/or participants that the Sheriff’s Office will continue looking into complaints regarding these types of establishments and will continue to seek prosecution for anyone not abiding by the law.

If you know of illegal game rooms or any other criminal activity, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612 or to remain anonymous (and receive a possible cash reward) contact CrimeStoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or visit www.833TIPS.com.

