Orange County deputy receives minor injuries after woman mistakenly shoots through door Wednesday morning

When a deputy arrived to investigate a possible intruder, the woman fired a shot through the door not knowing the deputy was on the other side.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — An Orange County deputy received minor injuries after being mistakenly shot at by a resident while responding to a burglary call at a home in Orangefield Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a report of a "burglary in progress" at a home in the 7800 block Greenwood Dr in Orangefield according to Capt. Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A man called dispatchers and told them his wife was at their home alone and that at the time she was having an altercation with someone who was trying to break into the home according to Jacobs.

When the deputy arrived at the home to investigate he knocked on the door but got no answer Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Money told 12News Wednesday.

Because the caller had reported that his wife was involved in a struggle with an intruder inside the house the deputy attempted to force the door open Mooney said.

At this point the woman fired a shot through the door from inside the house Mooney told 12News.

“As of now I do not know if there will be charges filed. We are not ruling anything out at this point," Mooney said. "We are still looking at video and doing the investigation."

The deputy was grazed by the bullet and debris but only received minor injuries and is being checked out according to Jacobs.

After investigating, deputies determined that there was no evidence that an intruder was ever at the home, Jacobs told 12News.

Deputies are not currently looking for any suspects he said.

Orangefield High School was briefly put on lockdown due to the incident according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

