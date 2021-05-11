Orange County deputies search for escaped inmate in shackles, handcuffs

Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 882-7926 or call 911.

VIDOR, Texas — A convicted inmate has escaped from an Orange County transportation van that was headed to a hospital on Tuesday, according to Detective Joshua Lockett with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Drew Paul, 29, complained to law enforcement officials about needing treatment Tuesday morning. As he was being taken to a hospital, the man broke out of the transport van in Rose City and headed toward Beaumont, officials say.

Orange County deputies have set up a perimeter and were seen searching for the man around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the Gateway Travel Plaza along West Freeway Blvd in Vidor.

Deputies say the man is still in handcuff and shackles, and he is expected to be back in custody soon. He was last seen wearing blue shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 882-7926 or call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Orange Co.Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate. Drew Paul W/M DOB 11-04-1991.Last seen wearing blue shirt & black jeans. The area being searched is Gateway Travel Plaza & IH 10. If you see anyone matching this description please contact the Sheriff’s Office. — Orange County Sheriffs Office (@OCSO_Texas) May 11, 2021

