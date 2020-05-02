BEAUMONT, Texas — A suspect has been arrested in connection with human remains found at an Orange County home last week.

Ronny Lee Carey, Jr., 38, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Ryan Michael Sullivan, 40, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A patrol deputy received a tip on Friday, January 24, 2020, and an investigation was started that led to a search warrant being executed and the discovery of human remains at a home on FM 1136 on the east side of the county according to a previous news release from the sheriff’s office.

The property was searched from Monday, January 27 through Wednesday, January 27, 2020 the release said.

From an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release…

On Tuesday, February 04, 2020 detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for RONNY LEE CAREY JR., W/M, DOB: 09/03/1982, for the MURDER of Ryan Michael Sullivan W/M 09/25/79, a first degree felony.

Carey was in custody for an unrelated aggravated assault charge. On Wednesday, February 05, 2020 Carey was arraigned by Judge Chad Jenkins (Justice of the Peace Pct. 2) and bond was set at one million dollars.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

