BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies in Orange County have a “person of interest” in custody in connection with a homicide.

The “person of interest” is in custody on unrelated felony charges according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A patrol deputy received a tip on Friday, January 24, 2020, and an investigation was started that led to a search warrant being executed and the discovery of human remains at a home on FM 1136 on the east side of the county.

The property was searched from Monday, January 27 through Wednesday, January 27, 2020 the release said.

The remains are currently being tested in order to identify them according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release…

On Friday, January 24th, 2020 the Criminal Investigation Division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation, based upon a tip received by a Patrol Deputy.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Monday, January 27th, 2020 at a residence on F. M. 1136 in Orange County. The search of the property continued through Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Detectives recovered human remains on the property. Testing will be conducted to identify the remains. This is being investigated as a homicide. A person of interest in the investigation is in custody at this time on unrelated felony charges.

