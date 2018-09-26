ORANGE — A Winnie man was arrested on drug possession charges by Orange County Deputies Tuesday night.

Christopher Cox, 31, of Winnie, was arrested by deputies after they found 290 grams of methamphetamine in the pickup he was driving at about 11 p.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped Cox after the saw his pickup driving partially in the turning lane and then on the shoulder of Highway 105 as he drove north near FM 1131.

Cox was arrested and charged with "possession of a controlled substance," a first-degree felony and then transported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility where his bond was set at $125,000 by Precinct One Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner Jr. according to the sheriff's office.

