Orange County car chase involving bystander comes to a crashing end

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A police chase came to a crashing end Tuesday afternoon after a suspect in a stolen pickup truck collided with an innocent bystander's truck on an Orange County highway.

Bridge City Police were chasing the pickup truck Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. that was reported stolen out of Port Arthur.

The car owner spotted the truck in Bridge City and called the police, according to Orange County Constable PCT 3 Brad Frye. Bridge City Police spotted the truck and began chasing the driver.

The suspect has been identified by police as Chad Curtis Tubbs.

Officers were setting up spikes, but Tubbs never made it to the spikes because he collided with a red Chevrolet truck in the 1400 block of Highway 105.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck was not involved in the chase, and their condition is unknown.

Tubbs was taken to the hospital. Police said this was his second stolen vehicle in the last two days.

The suspect stole a side-by-side utility task vehicle Monday, police said. He was arrested for that crime and got out of jail. On Tuesday, he stole the pickup truck.

Charges are pending as Tubbs is in the hospital in an unknown condition.

The Bridge City Police Department, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.