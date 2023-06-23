Orange County business on Texas Hwy 62 evacuated due to bomb threat

The employees have been moved to Winfree Baptist Church about a half a mile away on Texas Highway 62.

ORANGE, Texas — Orange County deputies are investigating a bomb threat at a business on Texas Highway 62 Friday.

At about 11:25 a.m. a bomb threat was called in to the USA DeBusk facility on Texas Highway 62 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The employees have been moved to Winfree Baptist Church about a half a mile away on Texas Highway 62 according to Jacobs.

One outside lane of the highway is closed at this time he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

