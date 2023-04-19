Orange County Sheriff’s Department needs help locating 2 persons of interest in forgery investigation

Ericka Mosier is known to frequent North Vidor. Heath Allen George is currently wanted on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, dangerous drugs.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public's help in locating two persons of interest in an ongoing investigation.

Ericka Mosier and Heath Allen George are wanted in an ongoing forgery investigation, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Mosier is known to frequent North Vidor.

George is currently wanted on an active arrest warrant for failure to appear, dangerous drugs, according to the release.

Any information on where Mosier or George can be located or if they are seen in public, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Vidor Substation Investigators at 409-769-6391.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

