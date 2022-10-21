Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime-spree targeting churches, homes

The thefts began early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the man targeted homes and churched along Old Highway 90 in Orange.

The thefts began early Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. A man drove onto the property of Orange Seventh-Day Adventist Church and within 10 minutes of being there, stole cold hard cash.

The money was donations for the church’s mission offering.

The theft was caught by a neighboring business's, Roger’s Lumber Company, camera.

After leaving Orange Seventh-Day Adventist Church, the same man is believed to have gone to the Old First-Orange Baptist Church and stole $300.

Those living in the community are appalled that this could happen at their place of worship.

Briana Manning is a board member Seventh-Day Adventist Church. To her, the crimes are personal.

"My parents got married in this church," Manning said. "I got married in this church. To me, this is my family"

The crimes have left some members of the community in a state of unrest.

“It's unsettling, to say the least,” Manning said. "You never want to know that someone is rifling through your stuff, especially your home church where you worship and everything."

Detective Colton Havard works for the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He said the investigation is still underway.

“He is described as a white male, heavy set,” Detective Havard said. “He was driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle, and he broke into the church with a pry- bar."

The community where the crimes took place is near Interstate 10. Investigators believe this allowed for a potential quick getaway.

"Made entry through one of the doors got in there and through the cash drawer and stole $300," Detective Havard said. "As far as we know, the suspect didn't steal anything else."

Detective Havard said the sheriff's office has received some tips and are hopeful the suspect will be caught soon. However, anyone with information that could help with the investigation or who may recognize the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office.

